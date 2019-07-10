Stranger Things Season 4 Will 'Open Up,' Says The Duffer Brothers

Netflix

It was a whirlwind of an Independence Day (July 4) for Stranger Things fans. Now that the third season has come and gone, things have changed in so many ways it's a little overwhelming.

But despite how chaotic the final episode of the season was, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have a very clear vision of how they'd want to approach season 4. Though it hasn't officially been announced yet, they're interested in making it feel "very different" than season 3.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Stranger Things season 3.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers opened up about where things could possibly go now with Hopper (David Harbour) MIA or potentially dead, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) dealing with lost superpowers (they're definitely weaker) and the Byers family having moved out of Hawkins, Indiana.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” said Ross Duffer.

“We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.” It's hard to parse what Ross may mean from this, but it's certainly interesting to try and guess. It was clear from the first episode of season 3 that it was already feeling very "different" this time around.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins," added Matt Duffer.

There are still plenty of things we need closure on, that's for sure. For instance, what actually happened to Hopper? And what's up with the Demogorgon during that final scene?

“Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease,” says Ross. “That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

Whatever ends up happening, there's one mystery we need solved, ASAP. Why did we only get to see one episode's worth of footage of Dustin's girlfriend Sadie? Hopefully, if season 4 does take place (and it very well should) that will be one of the things explored. The Hawkins girls could use another member of their ranks.