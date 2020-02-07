Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's Changes So Far

YouTube/Justin Bieber

Spending Valentine's Day single and alone this year? Not on Justin Bieber's watch! The "Yummy" singer's fifth studio album, Changes, will be out everywhere on Friday, February 14, so the time to mark your calendars is now. And if you're not single, well, you might want to cancel those fancy V-Day dinner reservations. Bieber's new era is about to begin, and while exchanging loving glances and playing footsie under the table is great and all, Changes promises to be the musical equivalent of that. That's because Bieber's spent a lot of time in the lead-up to release talking about his marriage.

While we know that, there's still a lot we don't know about #JB5. With just a week to go until the LP officially drops, however, we do have some information about Changes — for those getting impatient, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Justin Bieber's Changes, from the total number of tracks to Bieber's songwriting inspo. (P.S. Don't forget to buy 50-percent-off candy on February 15 to make the listening experience a little bit sweeter.)