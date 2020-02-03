Phone Your Dentist Before Listening To This Sweet-Toothed 'Yummy' Remix

Getty Images

I can imagine the brainstorming session conducted by Justin Bieber's camp for artists who matched the vibe of "Yummy" to be considered for the remix. To whoever selected Summer Walker, I tip my hat to you. After teasing that he would release his highly-anticipated remix to his comeback single, Bieber opened the candy shop to the world by releasing "Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)" with a short, sweet, and sexy guest verse from Walker who sounds so good that on it that it has to be her song in another reality.

"Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)" might as well be called the "Justin Bieber Remix" because, though he's all over the song with his original verse and chorus, Walker's the star of this show. Remember how Bieber has a sweet tooth for his girlfriend's stash of candy (*looks directly at the camera like Jim from The Office)? Walker plays the role of this master candy chef, confident and haughtily sneering that her treats put the competition to shame. Just listen to her sing, warmly, as she tells Bieber exactly what he's been sweating over the entire song. "You already know, I got it/ Can't keep flexing on you when you can't stop this/ You already know, you want this," she carols hypnotically.

Just a few lines later, after dictating how her original jellybeans and chocolate-covered marshmallows taste ("Sugar, honey, so sweet,") she finishes up her lip-biting verse with a bakery store tagline so simple and amazing that I'm shocked to wonder why no one, in the history of ever, has thought to use it before: "I got that yum-yum, I got that yum-yum."

Bieber just released a new collaboration with Kehlani, "Get Me," at the end of January which awesomely covers how important that chemistry is in a relationship. "Yummy," its remix, and "Get Me" are set to appear on Bieber's forthcoming studio album Changes that's set to drop on Valentine's Day (February 14).

In other Biebs related news, the singer has a new YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, that kicked off in January.

After consulting a dentist, check out Bieber and Walker's "Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)" up above.