Justin Bieber And Quavo's Heartwarming 'Intentions' Highlights Real-Life Heroes

Justin Bieber has shared another taste of his forthcoming album Changes, and he's hoping fans will share in his "Intentions" to do a little good in the world.

The new song features Migos rapper Quavo and finds Bieber promising his utmost care to someone special. "Picture perfect, you don't need no filter / Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer," he sings on the chorus. "Shower you with all my attention / Yeah, these are my only intentions." Quavo keeps the love flowing on his own verse: "You're the best thing, and I don't need a witness."

The track's inspirational video also arrived on Friday (February 7) and shines a light on Alexandria House, an L.A.-based non-profit organization whose mission is to "help women and children move from crisis to stability." The clip introduces us to three women who share their stories of education, homelessness, and foster care. Each one is working to make a difference for others who are struggling, and Bieber and Quavo help make their dreams come true in truly heartwarming fashion.

The video also includes the announcement of the Intentions Fund to help support the Alexandria House. Watch the clip, directed by Michael J. Ratner, to see Bieber and Quavo's good deeds in action.

"Intentions" follows "Yummy" and the Kehlani-featuring "Get Me" as the latest taste of Bieber's fifth album, Changes. Earlier this week, he shared the tracklist for the new album, which is slated for a February 14 (Valentine's Day) release and also features Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Lil Dicky.

Following the album's release, Bieber will hit the road on his Changes Tour with special guests Kehlai and Jaden Smith. You can also catch him performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend with host RuPaul. Oh, and he's continuing to roll out episodes of his revealing YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Got all that?!