Justin Bieber’s Seasons: 9 Revelations From The First Four Episodes

His new music sounds well worth the wait.

So far, “Yummy” is the only (scrumptious) single Bieber has shared in anticipation of his Purpose follow-up, but Seasons whets our appetites for more new tuneage. In one scene, Justin and Hailey jam out to a new track in the car, with the singer beaming as he mouths along, “And I fly out / Fly out to the east coast / I gotta keep the lights on / You know it.” The end of the first episode ends with another as-yet-unreleased R&B track on which Bieber sings, “When you come around me / Do me like you miss me / Even though you’ve been with me / Let’s not miss out on each other."

The subsequent episodes preview even more new tracks, including one where JB belts, “Sometimes it feels good to cry,” and another that finds him lamenting, “Never feeling good enough / All I ever did was let you down / Never understood why you stayed around.” But it’s not all doom and gloom — in another scene from the studio, Bieber dances while listening to the playback of a loved-up track on which he sings, “Where you going? Don’t go far, love / Blessing sent to me, that’s what you are, love / Ride through life with me, hop in the car, love.”