Justin Bieber Confirms Lyme Disease Diagnosis: 'It's Been A Rough Couple Years'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Following an earlier report from TMZ today (January 8), Justin Bieber took to Instagram to confirm that he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic mono.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," Bieber wrote alongside a screenshot of TMZ's article. The pop star also opened up about having chronic mono, which impacted his "skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

In line with TMZ's earlier report, the "Yummy" singer shared that these diagnoses will be "explained further" in his YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which will begin streaming weekly on January 27. "You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" he wrote.

Bieber's caption didn't go into detail about the contents of the series, but according to TMZ, it will dive deeper into the "scary symptoms he endured in 2019." Bieber closed out his lengthy Instagram caption by noting to his Beliebers that while Lyme — an infectious disease caused by a bacteria spread by ticks — is "so far incurable," he's been "getting the right treatment." And he also promised fans that soon he will be "back and better than ever."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that Lyme disease can, in fact, be cured by antibiotics, though a different condition called Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome may occur even after. "Although most cases of Lyme disease can be cured with a two- to four-week course of oral antibiotics, patients can sometimes have symptoms of pain, fatigue, or difficulty thinking that lasts for more than six months after they finish treatment. This condition is called Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS)," the CDC offers on its website.

While Bieber's upcoming YouTube docu-series promises to be both revealing and emotional, the singer has a lot more planned for 2020 as well. Not only is he expected to release his fifth studio album this spring, but he'll also be touring across North America this summer to perform for and reconnect with his most devoted fans.