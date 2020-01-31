Nicki Minaj Is A Certified 'Boss Bitch' In Meghan Trainor's New Video

YouTube

Meghan Trainor's third album, Treat Myself, is here, and it's certainly a treat for fans of sugary bops and unexpected collaborations. Along with features from AJ Mitchell, Lennon Stella, and the newly reunited Pussycat Dolls, M-Train also links up with the one and only Nicki Minaj, who contributes a characteristically confident verse on "Nice To Meet Ya" (no it's not a Niall Horan cover).

Even better? Trainor has shared the official video for the feel-good single, which pays homage to one of her favorite movies: the 1988 cult classic Working Girl. Directed by Matthew Cullen, the video zeroes in on Trainor and her fabulously dressed female co-workers livening up a testosterone-filled office. "I don't know you, but I'm just what I wanna be," Trainor sings, before breaking into a cooly whispered refrain.

Upping the "boss bitch" factor is pink-haired Minaj, who literally has the business card to prove it. She shows up in a gilded elevator, firing off instant quotables like, "I pop off 'cause I am the reigning champ" and "One minute I'm nice, the next, a monster." Check out the vid below for more self-love talk, bright pantsuits, '80s hairstyles, and twerking on desks.

Treat Myself arrived on Friday (January 31) and features the previously released tracks "No Excuses," "Wave," and "Blink," along with those aforementioned collabs. Next up, Trainor will be touring with Maroon 5 this summer. As for Minaj, the rap queen broke a three-month social media hiatus yesterday to post some glam pics with her husband and to announce that she'll appear on RuPaul's Drag Race as a guest judge next month. What retirement?!