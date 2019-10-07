Meghan Trainor Rides A Sea Of Bodies In Ethereal 'Wave' Video

YouTube

Meghan Trainor rides a wave in her newest music video, but don't expect any Johnny Tsunami-style action. Here, the tide in question is comprised entirely of human bodies, which gives Trainor a fitting backdrop for her soulful, Mike Sabath-featuring single, "Wave."

In the clip, released Monday (October 7), Trainor stands at the top of a giant human pyramid, looking absolutely ethereal in a tulle gown. As she delivers a stunning vocal — "Take me like a wave / Pull me back and forth / Crash into my arms / Tell me I am yours" — she dictates the fluid movements of the dancers around her, who sway their bodies to emulate crashing waves. The pristine choreography was crafted by Charm LaDonna, who also worked with Trainor for last year's sparkly "No Excuses" video.

A behind-the-scenes clip from the music video gives a closer glimpse at how Trainor, LaDonna, and director Matthew Cullen pulled off the choreo, with Cullen telling the dancers, "Imagine that [Meghan] is like a rock in the water, and you're all waves, just crashing." (Bonus: Trainor's husband, Daryl Sabara, also makes a cute cameo in the vid.)

"Wave" comes on the heels of Trainor's cover of the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You," which she recorded in celebration of the sitcom's 25th anniversary. The singer is gearing up for the release of her long-awaited third album, Treat Myself, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2020. In the meantime, check out her latest visual feat above, which will be airing all day long on mtvU and MTV Live.