Nicki Minaj Says She's 'Decided To Retire' And Focus On Her Family

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj has revealed today that she's retiring from rap, effective immediately. She took to Twitter with the news, letting everyone know that she's ready to start a family. Music is going to miss the legendary rapper and her amazing contributions to hip-hop culture. But now's a better time than ever; she's coming off of her fourth album to go at least platinum, established a legacy and pathway for female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, and Rico Nasty to follow in her footsteps, and, most importantly, she seems genuinely happy.

Nicki's tweet was a simple one. She didn't beat around the bush or give fans false hope about a comeback. She simply, announced that she was leaving. "I’ve decided to retire and have my family," she wrote. She told her fans that she loved them for life and also gave them one last important command as the leader of the Barbs: "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me."

Fans from around the world gathered to give Nicki her flowers while she can still smell them.

Nicki is going out on a high note after recently appearing in the video for Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" with Ty Dolla $ign. In June, she released the video for "Megatron." Now, it's time for the Queen to free herself.