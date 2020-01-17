Getty Images

Meghan Trainor Is 'Crazy But Sweet' On Her New Song 'Blink'

The latest taste of 'Treat Myself'

The last time we heard from Meghan Trainor, she was detailing her ongoing journey to self-love, on the feel-good single "Workin' On It." Now, M-Train is back with another bop that puts that newfound confidence into action.

"There ain't nobody like me, baby," she sings on the floor-filler, later proclaiming herself "a shooting star" and an "innocent bad bitch." The uplifting energy continues as she boldly asserts, "The only one left / They don't make 'em like this, oh … You better not blink / 'Cause you don't want to miss this." It's another danceable bop from Trainor, and a promising taste of what to expect once her long-awaited third album, Treat Myself, arrives later this month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MLVSGWUSP8

Treat Myself, the follow-up to 2016's Thank You, also includes the previously released tracks "Wave" featuring Mike Sabath, "Workin' On It" featuring Lennon Stellar and Sasha Sloan, and her 2018 single "No Excuses." The 15-track LP arrives on January 31, and Trainor has said that it'll be packed with "self-love anthems." Consider us pumped to hear more.