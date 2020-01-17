Meghan Trainor Is 'Crazy But Sweet' On Her New Song 'Blink'

Getty Images

The last time we heard from Meghan Trainor, she was detailing her ongoing journey to self-love, on the feel-good single "Workin' On It." Now, M-Train is back with another bop that puts that newfound confidence into action.

"There ain't nobody like me, baby," she sings on the floor-filler, later proclaiming herself "a shooting star" and an "innocent bad bitch." The uplifting energy continues as she boldly asserts, "The only one left / They don't make 'em like this, oh … You better not blink / 'Cause you don't want to miss this." It's another danceable bop from Trainor, and a promising taste of what to expect once her long-awaited third album, Treat Myself, arrives later this month.

Treat Myself, the follow-up to 2016's Thank You, also includes the previously released tracks "Wave" featuring Mike Sabath, "Workin' On It" featuring Lennon Stellar and Sasha Sloan, and her 2018 single "No Excuses." The 15-track LP arrives on January 31, and Trainor has said that it'll be packed with "self-love anthems." Consider us pumped to hear more.