Meghan Trainor Goes Back To The Future In Sparkly 'No Excuses' Video

YouTube/Epic

Earlier this month on The Late Late Show, James Corden managed to squeeze out a bit of info about when Meghan Trainor's impending new album might drop: "less than two months." Based on what Trainor released on Thursday morning (March 1), she seems right on schedule.

Her short-and-sweet new song, "No Excuses," packs a thunderous groove, vintage guitars, and potentially even a guest appearance from her fiancé into 2:33.

There's a bass (or baritone?) voice on the repeated phrase "someone else" in the chorus, and it could just be Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, who she got engaged to at the end of 2017. Trainor previously revealed that he sings on every song of her new album, so maybe!

In the song's pastel-crazy video, Trainor bounces from one '80s-appropriate look to another, at one point clad in a denim jacket (in front of two clones) and at another, in what looks like a cyborg cheerleader outfit. There are no fewer than a dozen Meghan Trainors in this video, and most of them look like they belong in a mall-pop video from 1987, which is kinda great.

"No Excuses" falls right in line with the recent trend of pop-positioned artists releasing songs with the same names as harder-edged songs and albums familiar to anyone who grew up listening to modern rock radio in the late '90s and early 2000s. (In this case, it's Alice in Chains.)

Trainor's new album is due out soon, and she's also broken down what inspired her in writing it — including Britney Spears, ABBA, and more — as well as how she recovered from vocal surgery in a new Billboard interview. You can read that here.