Billie Eilish Covers Justin Bieber And Cradles Her Pet Tarantula In Crazy 'Carpool Karaoke'

YouTube/The Late Late Show With James Corden

Billie Eilish is front and center in a new segment of "Carpool Karaoke" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Joining host James Corden for his commute to work, the singer ran through a couple of her tunes, a Justin Bieber classic, and, surprisingly, a song from the Beatles. She also even found time to introduce Corden to her pet tarantula.

Eilish and Corden wasted no time getting undergo for her thrilling segment. They hopped into "Bad Guy" and bounced around the car with the energy of having downed three Red Bulls prior to recording. Eilish joked that the song is "really, like, two notes," as they hummed its indelible melody.

Finding some quiet time after being at the top of their lungs for a few moments, Corden switched it up and struck up a conversation and asked if she's met some famous fans recently. She name-dropped Billie Joe Armstrong before then naming Justin Bieber and reflecting on meeting him at Coachella.

"For like all of Coachella weekend, I was like, 'Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber. I can't take it. I can't have to do a show and Justin Bieber's going to be there,'" she said. She ended up meeting him at Ariana Grande's set, noting how awestruck she was at seeing him. In honor of the Biebs, Eilish then blazed through an acapella rendition of "Baby."

Next came "All The Good Girls Go To Hell" in which Eilish twirled around the hair on her head like a hurricane, followed by "Ocean Eyes," throwing it back to her earliest days. In another conversation with Corden about how she first began singing at six years old, Corden breaks out a ukelele for her and she then briefly covers "I Will" by the Beatles. Is there anything she can't do!?

They wrap things up by taking a trip to Billie's childhood home for a tour that shows where the magic happens. Corden gets an up-and-close introduction to her tarantula that crawls on his hand while he goes ghostly white from fear. Once she retrieves her arachnid, she goes down memory lane, telling Corden that her brother, Finneas, told her that he would make her the biggest pop star in the world when they were younger.

Eventually, the pair head back on the road and, as the segment ends and Corden finally gets to work, the two sing "When The Party's Over." After a high-five and Eilish telling Corden that she had a good time, we get one last glimpse of the car's bumper.

Check out the full "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Billie Eilish up above.