Billie Eilish Sprouts Oil-Slicked Wings In Demonic 'All The Good Girls Go To Hell'

YouTube/Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has released a hellish new video for "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." If you're a germaphobe, stop reading this and turn your screen off. If not, keep going. What would you do if you were minding your business and fell into a pool of oil? What would you do if, while you were falling, you also had two massive wings sprouting out of your back? Now, what if all of this happened in an oil pool on a different planet? It's spooky. You've been warned.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to fly? Not in a plane, but to truly soar through the skies and be at eye level with birds, zooming through and past clouds without a care in the world. In "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," Eilish sprouts wings, but it looks like she too will have to keep wishing. After being injected with wing-making serum, what is probably a test flight goes catastrophically wrong and the singer crashes down to Earth at blinding speeds. When she comes to, her clean wings are no longer white, instead covered by thick, disgusting oil and goop.

Now dirty, Eilish stands up in disbelief and simply walks as if she can't see anything in front of her. Behind her, a fire blossoms, igniting the ground first, then her wings. Oblivious, she continues her aimless march towards the camera. There's no climax. She turns back around and we see her wings twitching, brought alive by the hellfire that's spreading across the dirt she walks on.

"All the Good Girls Go to Hell" appears on Eilish's debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Last month, she won the awards for Best New Artist and PUSH Artist of the Year at the 2019 VMAs.

Watch Eilish's uber creepy video for "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" up above.