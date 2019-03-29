Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Video Launches Her Villain President 2020 Campaign

YouTube/Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is out today, and with it comes a head-scratcher of a new video in "bad guy." The adventurous visual focuses on the herky-jerky movements her frosty irises, like she's a White Walker. Immerse yourself in the aesthetics of the vibrant video and you may just buy into the image that Eilish, is indeed the bad guy of this tale. But if she is, she makes damn sure that evil looks like a lot of fun.

Eilish is all the more menacing when she takes her Invisalign out. She looks menacing, even as she laughs, smiles, and causes mischief. Think of her as that specter on your shoulders, encouraging the mischief that you salivate over when no one's paying attention. Blood drips from her nose onto bruised knees and white slide sandals as she sings about her cunningness. One minute she's as bright as the sun with a mustard-yellow hoodie, the next minute she's in saggy black threads, iced out with an assortment of chains and diamonds. The entire time, we're never in the dark on her moral compass. She's bad, unconditionally.

Taking it further is the strange video packed with creepy images that only a "bad guy" could think of. She crab-walks across what looks like a giant beach ball. She grooves on a porch while men roll their bellies. She pours milk into a man's mouth that already has cereal filling it up to the top. This isn't even to mention that she suspends human heads in bags of water while she wears a snorkeling mask. Her evil is macabre but enticing. Just when you want to turn your head, she breaks into an innocent dance number – a welcome reminder that she's not even old enough to legally buy cigarettes yet.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? features the previously released singles, "bury a friend" and "wish you were gay," It follows her 2017 EP Don't Smile At Me that served as the world's introduction to the burgeoning star.

Check out the funny, ominous video up above.