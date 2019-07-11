It's Here: Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Are 'Bad Guys' On New Collab

Getty Images

The rumors were true — duh! After not-so-subtly hinting at a collaboration earlier this week, Justin Bieber and his true No. 1 fan, Billie Eilish, have come through with their first (and hopefully not last) musical alliance.

On Thursday (July 11), Eilish surprise-released a new version of her viral hit "bad guy" that features a heavily Autotuned new verse from JB. "Yeah, I'm a bad guy / Ain't no holdin' back guy / Come off like a mad guy / Always got your back guy," he sings, after a few bars dedicated to flaunting his "icy" wealth. The rest of the song remains mostly untouched, though Bieber does contribute some scattered ad-libs throughout.

The best part of this star-powered collab, though, is the photo that accompanies the release: it's a throwback pic of Billie wearing a shockingly sparkly dance costume, in front of a wall plastered with Bieber posters. Take a better look at the pic below, which both pop stars posted on Instagram.

Interestingly, Eilish's new star-powered remix could come just in time to block Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" from making history on the Billboard charts. "bad guy" currently sits at the No. 2 spot on the Hot 100, and a buzzy Bieber assist could be the push Eilish needs to get it on top. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's behemoth hit, meanwhile, has logged its 14th week atop the chart, and is just two weeks away from tying the all-time record.

No matter what happens with the Bill-ieber team-up, though, consider this a win for both JB fans — who are hungry for new material from their fave — and Eilish herself, who's clearly come so far since those days spent merely gazing at Justin on a wall. A true glow-up.