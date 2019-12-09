Lil Nas X Honors Juice WRLD With Live Cover Of 'Lucid Dreams'

Getty Images

'So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists'

After rising rapper Juice WRLD's shocking and sudden death on December 8, a torrent of social-media tributes flooded in from his friends, collaborators, and fans. Ellie Goulding, who worked with him on "Hate Me," called him a "sweet soul," while Lil Uzi Vert, Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, and more shared their own memories and condolences.

Lil Nas X, too, honored the late rapper with a larger message: "So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists."

And at the Jingle Ball in San Francisco later Sunday evening, the "Old Town Road" artist took it a step further, covering Juice's biggest hit, "Lucid Dreams," with a large image of the late rapper behind him on a screen. In the clip of the cover, Lil Nas X sings along as Juice's own voice carries the song loudly, only matched in intensity by the collective singing of the crowd.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport early Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He was 21.

Lil Nas X's Twitter message is something Juice knew well — in 2018, he told MTV News about how important it was to honor Lil Peep and XXXTentacion, two other rising stars who died at 21 and 20 respectively.

"All you can do, you can keep them in your hearts, remember them for the great things that they've done, and learn from their mistakes so you won't end up in the same situation," he said.

Watch Lil Nas X pay tribute to the late Juice WRLD in the clip above.