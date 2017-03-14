Lil Peep, Rising Emo Rapper, Dead At 21

Edward Berthelot /Getty Images

Lil Peep, the rising young rap star whose work channeled elements of emo music, died in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday (November 15), according to multiple reports. He was 21.

Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, who worked with the young rapper, released a statement to The FADER: "I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.

"I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him."

Peep was born Gustav Åhr on November 1, 1996 in Pennsylvania and grew up in Long Beach, New York. The young artist gained the moniker "Lil Peep" from his mother. In July, he told Noisey, "My mom has been calling me Peep my whole life, that's how I got the name. I don't know why… She tells me I look like a 'little peep' but I don't really know what a 'peep' is."

Emotional, dark, and deeply vulnerable, Peep's music found acclaim on SoundCloud, where breakout hits like "Gym Class" and "beamerboy" fused elements of trap and emo, while helping him garner a small, but growing fanbase. With a collection of surging songs and popular projects like crybaby and HELLBOY under his belt, Peep would go on to release his debut studio album Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1 on August 15.

Peep's friends, associates, and fellow musicians took to social media to mourn him.