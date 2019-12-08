Juice WRLD Dead At 21: Report

(Steve Jennings/FilmMagic)

Rapper Juice WRLD, one of hip-hop's rising stars, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 21. TMZ broke the news that the rapper suffered a seizure in Chicago's Midway Airport after a flight from Los Angeles early Sunday morning (December 8). He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is not yet known. He recently celebrated his birthday on December 2.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was on the cusp of becoming a household name. He recorded his first song, "Forever," in 2015. Over the next couple of years, he began to hone his style, eventually catching attention from G. Herbo and Lil Bibby. Juice WRLD first broke through the mold in 2018 with "All Girls Are The Same," followed by his breakthrough hit "Lucid Dreams," a therapeutic song about heartbreak that samples Sting's "Shape Of My Heart." The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100. He dropped his now-platinum debut studio album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, later that year. The success of the LP led to him collaborating with Future on a project, WRLD On Drugs, that also dropped in 2018.

Earlier this year, Juice WRLD returned with his much-hyped sophomore album Death Race For Love, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release in March. The rapper also collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop, including Halsey ("Without Me"), Ellie Goulding ("Hate Me"), and BTS ("All Night"), cementing his status as one of the most sought-after young names in the industry. He was undeniably on a meteoric rise.

Fans, friends, and collaborators around the world took to social media to pay their respects to the fallen rapper.