Ellie Goulding And Juice WRLD Want To Vaporize Their Exes On 'Hate Me'

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )/( FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival )

The smell of rotten love is more of a stench, like dying roses and salty tears. It's intoxicating and it changes the atmosphere of your reality. Sour love turns into resent, then hate, and then, sometimes, love again. But in the case of Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD's new collaboration "Hate Me," the much-coveted emotion was snapped away from their respective relationships without an Infinity Gauntlet. Now, all that's left is the emotional debris and memory of better times in the wake of the devastation. Raw, brutal anger burns their nostrils like acid.

Ellie Goulding's latest sounds like a soft, mid-tempo, mild doctor's case of the blues. She absolutely loathes an ex who has a new girlfriend. And she wants him to know, telling her everything that he doesn't do with his new girl that he did with her. She knows that he doesn't kiss her with his eyes closed. She knows that he moved on so fast because he wants to replace her. She spews the toxic fumes that cloud the atmosphere, enabling Juice WRLD to come in and immerse himself in the feels of the moment. His verse is equally as jarring as he reflects on a lover's animosity towards him, revealing how she believes that he's easily replaceable. He gets migraines from the pain that the relationship causes. Together, the two sound sick of the entire situation. And medicine won't clear up the infection, only time apart will.

"Hate Me" follows Goulding's recently released videos for both "Sixteen" and "Flux." She was also featured on the Game of Thrones album For the Throne – Music Inspired by the HBO Series.

Listen to the toxic environment of "Hate Me" up above.