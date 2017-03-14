Rapper XXXTentacion Reportedly Dead At 20

Photo by Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

XXXTentacion, the often controversial but hugely popular rapper behind hits like "SAD!," has died. He was 20.

TMZ reported that the rapper was shot in South Florida on Monday (June 18) while leaving a motorcycle dealer. After being rushed to an area hospital, he was pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed his death on Twitter.

Born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, he hailed from Flordia's Broward County and first came to a moderate degree of fame in 2017 thanks to his SoundCloud hit "Look At Me!" XXL magazine also included him in its annual Freshman class of rappers to watch that same year, giving him further mainstream exposure.

However, the rapper gained notoriety for charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman stemming from a 2016 domestic violence case. According to TMZ, he was charged with eight new felonies in December, which were connected to accusations of witness tampering, while he was imprisoned on domestic violence charges.

Despite legal troubles Onfroy scored a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of his second album, ?, in March. His song "SAD!" would go on to peak at No. 7 on the Hot 100. Recently, he was at the center of Spotify's "hateful conduct" policy, which saw the streaming service remove the young rapper from its playlist. After much backlash, the Florida rapper was quickly reinstated.

In one his final interviews, he decided to give a Miami New Times reporter a rare glimpse into his life by sharing his thoughts on feminism.

"Women may see or feel that they're belittled, but you're only belittled if you want to be belittled," he said."[Hillary Clinton] ran [for president] and she wasn't killed for it. That says everything."