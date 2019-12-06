Camila Cabello's Romance Features Shawn References, A Wedding Song, And DaBaby

Getty Images

Welcome to Camila Cabello's world of Romance. After months of anticipation, several steamy live performances, and one very high-profile relationship gone public, the singer's second solo album is here. And Camilizers are definitely feeling the love tonight.

Romance is an album fueled by passion, which you probably already knew from the half-dozen advance singles. "Shameless" opens the album with a red-hot intensity, "Living Proof" flaunts Cabello's falsetto, and "Cry For Me" stands out as a dramatic breakup banger on an album packed with heartfelt love songs. Of the new tunes, the DaBaby-featuring "My Oh My," on which Cabello falls for a bad boy, is a definite highlight. Then, of course, there's everyone's favorite smash summer duet, "Señorita," featuring the singer's real-life boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Mendes's presence can certainly be felt all over Romance, especially on some of the previously unheard tracks. "Used To This," produced by Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, is perhaps the most overt nod to Cabello's beau. "Oh, I've known you forever / Now I know you better," she sings, adding, "Seventeen when we started to fall, but we lost it all." The couple, of course, had been friends since they were teenagers before taking their relationship to the next level this past summer. In July, the two were spotted kissing in San Francisco, a city that Cabello not-so-subtly mentions in the new song: "No, I never liked San Francisco ... Till you kissed me there."

Immediately following "Used To This" is the album closer "First Man," which may be Cabello's biggest and weepiest love song. On it, she calls her father "the first man that really loved me" and sings to him about how her new man just might be "the one." It finishes with her envisioning her dad walking down the aisle, so yep, this one's a major tearjerker. (And maybe a sign of rings — er, things — to come in Camila and Shawn's future?!)

Stream Romance in its entirety below, and soak up all those lovey-dovey vibes.