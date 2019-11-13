Camila Cabello Is Releasing The Ultimate Guide To Young Love Next Month

It's official. Save the date. On December 6, Camila Cabello will be releasing her sophomore album, Romance. Everything that you've ever wanted to know about modern love will be there. And then, next year, Camila will be going on tour in support of her forthcoming LP that features her previously released singles "Shameless," "Cry For Me," "Liar," and "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes.
Cabello made the reveal on Instagram with a picture of the LP's cover (that's already been revealed) and a lengthy note that offers the first details of what the LP will sound like. "I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had," she wrote. "I've never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine...and now it's yours."
Along with the reveal, Cabello also announced The Romance Tour that kicks off next year on July 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wraps it up on September 26 in Miami, FL.
Check out the tour dates below.
07/29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
07/31 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
08/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08/11– San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
08/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/16– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
09/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/26 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena