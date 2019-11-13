Camila Cabello Is Releasing The Ultimate Guide To Young Love Next Month

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for RADIO.COM )

It's official. Save the date. On December 6, Camila Cabello will be releasing her sophomore album, Romance. Everything that you've ever wanted to know about modern love will be there. And then, next year, Camila will be going on tour in support of her forthcoming LP that features her previously released singles "Shameless," "Cry For Me," "Liar," and "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes.

Cabello made the reveal on Instagram with a picture of the LP's cover (that's already been revealed) and a lengthy note that offers the first details of what the LP will sound like. "I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had," she wrote. "I've never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine...and now it's yours."

Along with the reveal, Cabello also announced The Romance Tour that kicks off next year on July 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wraps it up on September 26 in Miami, FL.

Check out the tour dates below.

07/29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

07/31 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

08/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/11– San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

08/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/16– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/26 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena