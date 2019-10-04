Camila Cabello Sends A Biting Message To Her Ex On New Song 'Cry For Me'

Getty Images

Look out: Camila Cabello is feeling "a whole lotta rage," and she's not afraid to scream it out loud. That's what the 22-year-old warned fans hours before releasing her latest single, "Cry For Me," and now that it's here, we can definitely see what she means.

The new song finds Cabello channeling that all-too-relatable bitterness when an ex rebounds before you have. "You're so good to her, it's vicious / Yeah, she should be thanking me," she snaps, before admitting, "I want you to cry for me, cry for me... 'Cause you haunt me when I'm dreamin' / And it's time you know the feeling." All of that anger builds to a guitar-driven bridge where Camila really releases that pent-up anger. It's not so much about wanting your ex back, but wishing they would hurt just a little. Because doesn't everyone want to be cried over at some point?!

Talking up the new song ahead of its release on Friday (October 4), Cabello tweeted, "I think everyone has felt this at one point or another, when your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy but just..... not so fast." She added, "This has been one of my favorite songs off this album since we wrote it, it's a whole lotta rage."

"Cry For Me" marks the third taste of Cabello's upcoming sophomore album, Romance; it follows the joint release of "Shameless" and "Liar," which she performed live for the first time at last month's iHeartRadio Music Awards. Romance doesn't arrive until early next year, but the "Señorita" singer hinted this week that she'll be "releasing a bunch of new music over the next couple of months" leading up to the hotly anticipated LP. Gotta love a generous pop queen!