Camila Cabello Is Sweating For Love In 2 New Songs

Fresh off of a screen-melting performance of "Señorita" at the 2019 VMAs with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello has decided to keep the thermostat hot enough to make you sweat with two new releases: “Shameless” and “Liar.” “Shameless” comes with a video, “Liar” is just the song, for right now at least. Both songs bring the feels and give us an important taste of Cabelo’s forthcoming album, Romance.

First comes "Shameless." You'll hold your breath throughout the scorchingly sexy video. Let the song's deep, heavy guitars open up the ground beneath you as fire rages through your soul. In the video, Cabello, a ball of nerves and frustration, screams into a priest's ear in a confession booth as she recounts her sins. We then see the night of debauchery so far from Cabello's perspective. After floating ominously in the air at a party, the singer gets followed outside by zombified people with hidden agendas. It's vague as to what truly happens to her, but it's clear that not even confessing her sins can bring her salvation. In the end, she burns the booth down as she screams of her audacious love for a person that she has to have.

"Liar" begins with dancing trumpets and conversational, dance floor bass drums. Then come the shoulder-swinging handclaps that complete the groove. Cabello jumps into the dance line without missing a step. Similar to "Shameless," here Cabello is dangerously drunk in love, seductively chanting that she's now a liar because their hearts are so intertwined. The electric ballad and Cabello's desperate moans, whispers, and whimpers are sure to bring many a party to life this holiday season.

Cabello recently won the award for Best Collaboration for "Señorita" with Shawn Mendes at the 2019 VMAs. Last month, Cabello told Variety that her forthcoming album is "a million times better" than her last.

Watch the video for "Shameless" and listen to "Liar" up above.