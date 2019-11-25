Camila Cabello's Divine 'Living Proof' Video Left Shawn Mendes With Just One Question

YouTube

It may be the dead of winter (or close to it), but Camila Cabello's world is all sunshine, flowery fields, and pretty pastels. Following the double release of "Liar" and "Shameless," the pop princess has shared the latest visual from her Romance era, for the loved-up "Living Proof."

In the Alan Ferguson​-directed video, Cabello models flowing dresses while dancing through various dreamscapes and sitting on a grass-covered throne. She's surrounded by a squad of equally ethereal dancers, but one sticks out from the rest: a shirtless, muscly dude who is most certainly not Shawn Mendes. Upon the vid's release, Cabello's real-life boyfriend jokingly tweeted, "Wait who's this guy?!" And cn you even blame him for being jealous?!

Upon the release of "Living Proof," Cabello wrote, "I loved pretending I was a little fairy nymph cuz that’s all I wanna be." She also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the Alan Ferguson-directed video, saying, "The overall concept of the video is a very surrealistic, dreamy, ethereal, sensual, soft landscape. It really is just images that capture, to me, this very divine energy."

She added in the clip, "The song is really about just being intimate with the person you're in love with and how beautiful and divine and otherworldly that can feel."

Cabello is coming off quite the beautiful weekend herself — on Sunday (November 24), she hit the stage a whopping three times at the American Music Awards. First, she duetted with Mendes on "Señorita," then she brought her latest video to life with a "Living Proof" performance, and then she joined Taylor Swift for "Shake It Off." Not to mention, she and Mendes took home the prize for favorite collaboration.

Up next, Cabello is readying the release of her hotly anticipated second album, Romance, arriving on December 6. Can we get a "hallelujah"?!