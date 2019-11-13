Billie Eilish Is Living A 'Nightmare' On Her New Song 'Everything I Wanted'

Getty Images

Not content to simply rest on her laurels after scoring a No. 1 song and No. 1 album this year, Billie Eilish has given us one more hit to cap off her blockbuster year. And there may be even more to come.

"everything i wanted" arrived on Wednesday (November 13) after Eilish teased the release this past weekend. On it, the VMA winner sets the scene with delicate vocals delivered over a woozy piano medley. "I had a dream / I got everything I wanted / Not what you think / And if I'm being honest / It might've been a nightmare," she sings. The four-minute track was co-written and produced by her brother, Finneas, and is marked by some of his signature production elements; take the lyric, "I tried to scream but my head was underwater," which sounds as if it's actually being sung below sea level.

These two certainly make magic together, and their latest is no exception. Hit play below.

According to a press release, "everything i wanted" was recorded at both Eilish and Finneas's home studio in Highland Park and on the road this past summer. The single is a touching tribute to their kinship, with Eilish revealing, "This song is one my brother and I wrote about each other. No matter what happens, we always have been and will be there to make it better."

Eilish's new single is her first release since March's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the chart-topping album that spawned her No. 1 single, "bad guy." And the momentum behind Eilish's acclaimed debut is still going strong, especially after she announced a 2020 global arena tour.

But she's not done yet — in a recent Instagram Story, the 17-year-old revealed that she has at least one more new song on the docket, as well as the long-teased video for "xanny." Could this mean a When We All Fall Asleep deluxe album is coming? Or even album No. 2? We'll probably find out soon, but in the meantime, take Billie's advice and "be patient, damn!"