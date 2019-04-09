Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep: A Complete Breakdown From Finneas O'Connell

Getty Images, Teren Mabry

A week after the release of Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her brother, Finneas O'Connell, is attempting to recap what he's been up to since the album he produced and co-wrote made its way into the world and onto the top of the charts.

"It's a little overwhelming. I sort of celebrated the album coming out by doing more work," he laughed.

Last week, Finneas, 21, had studio sessions with Camila Cabello and with Father John Misty. On the afternoon of our conversation, he was headed to rehearsals for Coachella, where he'll perform with Billie for the first time before they embark on a world tour in May. He's also readying the release of a new solo single — he records his own indie-pop music as FINNEAS — for the first week of May.

And, somehow, he had time to unpack his sister's debut LP track by track, answering every burning question we had about the 14 songs that he and Billie made in the tiny bedroom studio of their parents' home in Highland Park. Settle in, get cozy, and brace yourself for an exhaustive breakdown of When We All Fall Asleep.