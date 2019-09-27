When Billie Eilish Announces A World Tour, This Is Where She Goes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Billie Eilish doesn't know where we go when we go to sleep, but she's bound to discover it soon if it's on this Earth. She has announced a massive world that kicks off in the United States next March and heads just about everywhere. For fourth months, she'll be on the road and you'll have so many chances to see her that she'll be impossible to miss.

There are 32 dates on this tour. Its first stop is on March 9 in Miami, FL and it pings around the United States until its last stateside show in Seattle, WA on April 11. Then, it heads to Vancouver, British Columbia that next night before heading around to countries like Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France. Tickets are on sale now. There's no word of any special guests yet.

Billie released When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March. Earlier this month, she released an oil-slicked video for "All Good Girls Go To Hell" about the dangers of global warming.