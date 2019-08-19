She Did It — Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Hits No. 1, Dethroning 'Old Town Road'

Getty Images

The ride is over. After ruling the Billboard Hot 100 for a record 19 weeks, Lil Nas X's behemoth hit "Old Town Road" has been bumped from the top spot, thanks to Billie Eilish. "Duh."

Eilish's "bad guy" — which recently got a big boost in the form of a Justin Bieber-assisted remix — now tops the chart after an unprecedented nine consecutive weeks at No. 2. The 17-year-old also becomes the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Hot 100, and the youngest artist to reign since Lorde, who scored a No. 1 in 2013 with "Royals." Earlier this year, Eilish also became the first artist born in this millennium to top Billboard's albums chart, with her debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

As for "Old Town Road," it's dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's steamy "Señorita," which is sitting pretty at No. 3. Don't cry for Lil Nas X, though — his place in history is firmly cemented, and he couldn't be happier for Eilish's new feat.

Eilish, meanwhile, reacted to the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "AYYYYYEEEE WE MADE IT." Her brother Finneas, who co-wrote and co-produced her album, tweeted a short but simple "Holy shit."

Appropriately enough, Eilish and Lil Nas X are also at the front of the pack for next week's VMAs — the "bad guy" singer has nine nods to her name, while the rapper trails close behind with eight. The two chart-toppers will face off in the Best New Artist race, and their respective No. 1 singles are also up for Video of the Year.

See if they take home a Moon Person (or two or three or eight) when the VMAs air live on August 26 at 8 p.m. ET, and hit play on your brand new No. 1 song below!