Getty Images

She sent along a sweet message to fans after winning PUSH Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish Just Won Her First VMA Ever — Find Out How She Reacted

The VMAs are barely underway, and it's already a victorious night for Billie Eilish, who just won the award for PUSH Artist of the Year!

Last year's winner, Hayley Kiyoko, made the announcement on the VMA red carpet pre-show on Monday, August 26, in a true "passing of the torch" moment. Unfortunately, Eilish wasn't there to accept her award in person — she's currently on tour in Europe — but she sent along a video message for the legions of passionate fans who voted for her.

"I just wanted to thank you guys so much for making me MTV's PUSH artist of the year," she sweetly said. "Love you."

Eilish was nominated in a stacked category of fellow buzzy newcomers: Bazzi, CNCO, H.E.R., Lauv, and Lizzo. Ultimately, though, the 17-year-old came out on top because of an incredible breakout year that saw her scoring a No. 1 single and No. 1 album, and selling out live shows all over the world.

The first-time VMA winner is nominated for an additional nine awards tonight, including Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, and Video of the Year, for her eccentric "Bad Guy" visual. Stay tuned to find out if she wins more shiny Moon Person prizes!

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards have touched down at The Prudential Center in New Jersey, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!