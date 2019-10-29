Ariana Grande Just Shared A Sneak Peek For The Entire Charlie's Angels Soundtrack

Getty Images

Arianators, get your wings on, because the Charlie's Angels soundtrack arrives in T-minus three days. Ahead of the star-studded LP's release this Friday (November 1), Ariana Grande has generously shared a sneak peek video with teasers for all of the 11 new tracks — and it sounds like the hype is legit.

The sneak peek includes snippets from previously released songs like "How It's Done," a party-starting posse cut featuring Kim Petras, Kash Doll, Alma, and Stefflon Don. There's also Anitta's slinky "Pantera," and the Grande-led single "Don't Call Me Angel" with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

But it's the snippets of the tracks we haven't heard that warrant the most excitement. Among the highlights are Grande's bass-heavy solo cut "How I Look On You," the soulful stomper "Nobody" featuring Chaka Khan, a remix of Donna Summer's "Bad Girls," and "Got Her Own," a hotly anticipated collab with Grande and her BFF Victoria Monet. And of course, there's "Bad to You," which puts Ari, Normani, and Nicki Minaj on the same track for the first time.

Shortly before sharing the bevy of new song snippets, Grande answered a fan's tweet asking about her favorite part of putting the album together. The singer replied, "Just storytelling in a new way! It's not my pov or personal album so it's been cool putting together music that fits the energy of something that isn't mine. ... So grateful."

The Charlie's Angels soundtrack, which was co-executive produced by Grande, Savan Kotecha, and Scooter Braun, will arrive on November 1. The Kristen Stewart-starring blockbuster, meanwhile, hits theaters on November 15. Before then, check out the full album sneak peek above.