Bop Shop: Songs From Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Anitta, The 1975, And More

Selena Gomez: "Lose You to Love Me"

Hindsight really is 20/20. There are words we've spoken we wish we could take back, friends we've given too many chances to, and toxic relationships that made us lose the essence of who we are. But on Selena Gomez's powerful new single, "Lose You to Love Me," the singer’s thrown out her rose-tinged lenses and reclaimed the best parts of herself. She's not just starting a new chapter; she's writing a new book.

"You promised the world and I fell for it," Gomez sings softly over piano on the first verse. "I put you first and you adored it." And while she may have held on a little too tightly to a love that clouded her judgment and dimmed her light, what matters now is that she's made it to the other side. Here, she knows her self-worth. "We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me," she sings. And when an exuberant choir joins in on the final chorus, Gomez officially says goodbye to the relationship she sacrificed so much for only to gain a few scars. From here on out, it's all self-love. —Jordyn Tilchen