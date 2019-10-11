Normani, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, And More Kick Into Gear On The Charlie's Angels Soundtrack

(Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)/(Taylor Hill/WireImage)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The soundtrack to the new Charlie's Angels movie that kicks into theaters on November 15 is massive. Ariana Grande, who executive produces it, revealed a tracklist so exciting that it's hard to write out the list of features without spontaneously convulsing and repeatedly muttering Charlie's Angels until the film's release date. There are seasoned legends and awesome industry-runners together, often on the same tracks. It's going to be one hell of a soundtrack.

In addition to Grande herself, you'll find Normani, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Kash Doll, Stefflon Don, and more as representatives of the leading classes of pop and hip-hop music. Then, there's a surprising, legendary feature stuffed in the mix; Chaka Khan appears with Grande on a collaboration named "Nobody." It doesn't get any more awesome than this. There's also a couple of solo tracks, one from Grande called "How I Look On You" that's probably going to be the ultimate bop for the winter.

Last month, Grande, Cyrus, and Lana appeared in the video for "Don't Call Me Angel" from the forthcoming soundtrack. In it, they are three badass spies, each gifted with their own skills.

