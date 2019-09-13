Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey's 'Don't Call Me Angel' Video Is A James Bond Fever Dream

YouTube/Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey are the most dangerous, awesome, and badass singers alive in the video for "Don't Call Me Angel," set to appear in the forthcoming film Charlie's Angels. Whether it's not being phased by extremely scary events, training and torturing someone at the same time, or practicing pinpoint accuracy with a weapon out of boredom, the video makes it clear that this singing trio is unlike any other.

The three singers that exist in this video aren't the sweet, cheery crooners that you think you know. They each have black angel wings signifying that the adorable twinkle in their eyes is a facade. Ariana draws you in with a soft chorus for the fast-paced, pop song, perfect for espionage, before bringing us to a torture scene where Miley Cyrus is giving some poor guy the worst morning of his life. She punches him across the face and knocks blood from his mouth while the scene is interspersed with other clips of her practicing fighting for this very moment. It's badass.

Meanwhile, Lana is an intense spy with swords, nunchucks and all other kinds of dangerous devices of war. We see her practicing throwing knives and then taking int he smell of fresh bulletproof vests. She's not to be toyed with. She also has a softer side, choosing to lounge in a red robe near a fire. The trio then comes together for some cool-for-the-sake-of-it shots as evil angels, proving that, together, they form a team of the most dangerous singers in the world.

Charlie's Angels hits theaters on November 15 and will star Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, and more. The soundtrack for the film, co-executive produced by Grande, is set to come out on November 1.

Watch the video for "Don't Call Me Angel" up above.