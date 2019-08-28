BTS Stands For Big Ticket Sales As Their New Documentary Breaks Event Cinema Records

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Can BTS possibly get any bigger? Probably not. But if the recent success of their documentary film Bring The Soul: The Movie is any indicator, it's time for the South Korean boy band to expand their influence further out into the cosmos. Variety reports the group's documentary had the widest-ever release for an event cinema title by selling 2.55 million tickets across 112 territories around the world.

Filmed last year, Bring The Soul: The Movie is both a discussion between the group members and a series of performances from the Love Yourself world tour that collectively tell a story about the idea and atmosphere of the concert. After its August 7 release, the film grossed $24.3 million worldwide, even by playing in 5,000 movie theaters on a limited engagement. Their third film, Bring The Soul: The Movie has become their biggest. Prior to that, Burn The Stage: The Movie set records last year by grossing $18.5 million. So basically, BTS just broke their own record.

BTS recently became the first-ever winners of the Best K-Pop Moon Person at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In their conquest for total world domination, the band is launching a TV show drama next year. This follows the release of their game, BTS World. These guys are literally unstoppable.