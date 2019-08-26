BTS Make VMA History As The First-Ever Winners Of Best K-Pop

(Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

When it was announced that K-pop would be getting its very own category at the 2019 Video Music Awards, a ton of buzz generated online about which group would be the first to take the award home. And while all of the nominees dropped groundbreaking videos this year — from Blackpink's "Kill This Love" to Exo's "Tempo" — only one group can be the first to win Best K-pop at the VMAs. And the winner is ... BTS!

That's right, ARMY! BTS has officially made VMA history — and it's well-deserved, too. For those of you who've never seen their music video for "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, you're missing out. In it, Halsey finishes her shift at a retro-style movie theater before joining forces with the guys on some expert-level choreography. Later, we see the group singing, dancing, and yes, rapping in front of various other backdrops — each more colorful than the last. Toward the end, Halsey even joins in, proving that she can totally keep up. But we don't have to tell you. See for yourself!

Unfortunately, the group couldn't make it to the show to accept the award in person, but Zara Larsson, who announced the winner, promised she'd get their Moon person to them safe and sound. And hopefully, she'll have more than one award to deliver because the group is actually nominated in three other categories as well, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography.

Considering how loyal ARMY is, it's not at all surprising that social media is flooded with some big reactions over the win. "oh my gosh They are making history," someone tweeted. "BTS won Best K-pop.... but are we surprised," another fan wrote. Can't say we are!

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards have touched down at The Prudential Center in New Jersey, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night’s biggest VMA moments!