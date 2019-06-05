BigHit Entertainment

Everything You Need To Know About BTS World Before It Takes Over Your Life

ARMY, it's time to mobilize and prepare yourselves for one of the most daunting tasks you've ever faced: becoming BTS's manager.

Yes, you read that correctly. BTS is taking their relationship with their legion of passionate fans around the world to the next level with an invitation to "manage" them in an upcoming mobile game. Now you can take your faves with you wherever you go!

The app, BTS World, will let you jump into the high-powered, fast-paced music industry and help RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make their musical debut. It's going to be a great time for BTS fans, no matter your bias.

But why are they debuting in 2019? What does it actually mean to become their manager? And, most importantly: What is this game all about? Don't worry! We'll get you up to speed faster than you can memorize all those fanchants before the next show.

What is BTS World?

BTS World is an upcoming mobile game that's going to be absolutely jam-packed with over 10,000 new photos, 100 never-before-seen clips of the group, as well as an all-new original soundtrack. The soundtrack, which will debut ahead of the app's launch, will kick off with a new song from BTS's Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook. Let's recap: new photos, new videos, and new music, all in one free-to-play app for both iPhone and Android users. If you're even a casual fan of the band, this is definitely something you're going to want to check out.

What do you do in BTS World?

You're tasked with fostering the boys and leading them down their path to stardom, of course! But, wait, how can you help BTS dominate the music world when they've already done that? Easy. You do it again, all from the beginning.

The game, according BTS World, follows an alternate universe story line that transports you back to the year 2012, a year before BTS's debut. You're suddenly a BigHit Entertainment employee, and you've just become BTS's manager. In this bizarre new reality, it's your sole purpose to foster the group's creativity, image, and overall debut so you can lead them to become the superstars you know they're destined to be — and maybe update their debut wardrobe. (2013 was a wild year for fashion.)

Netmarble

In this world, BTS as a group doesn't even exist yet, so you don't see their names up in lights at Wembley Stadium, or their photos plastered everywhere on the internet. You've got to get them to that point. Throughout the game, you'll take on a series of missions where you select BTS member cards and work through a series of challenges based on said member to progress through the game. As you complete new missions and collect new cards, you'll open up additional interactions in-game.

One particular mission, as seen on the website, finds you being tasked with seeking out a dorm room for the boys to sleep in. The band members will list off a few demands such as "just wanting a place to sleep" or that the location "needs to be less than 10 minutes from the convenience store." You'll be asked to pair up with a member to tackle the mission.

Netmarble

Completing missions will require stamina, which means you'll be faced with timers that will automatically refill over time. Like many free-to-play games, you'll probably be able to purchase premium currency to remove said timers, or wait it out yourself. Netmarble hasn't lined out how much premium currency will cost, or if it's indeed going to be in the game, but judging by the other titles in its lineup, it's a safe bet BTS World will include optional purchases as well.

Eventually, you'll have the opportunity to interact with virtual members of BTS on a one-on-one basis. Developer Netmarble hasn't been too forthcoming with what, exactly, that entails, but you can bet there will be plenty of fan service, and plenty of vids featuring Bangtan.

A preview on the BTS World website runs down a bit more of what you can expect from the game. It looks to combine elements of visual storytelling that you'll need to click through to follow the story line, which may have nods to what the members were doing when they were still trainees. If it delves that far into the history of BTS, the game could become a powerful learning tool for anyone just getting into their music.

Unfortunately, much of the game's processes and gameplay loop are still shrouded in mystery at the moment, so we'll have to wait and see more when it finally launches.

When can I play BTS World?

The wait is almost over. You can sign up for pre-registration right now via the official BTS World website, but the game is scheduled for a worldwide launch on June 25. Only a few short weeks away before you can foster BTS as they embark on their mission to becoming global superstars... again!

In the meantime, you can play a quick introductory mini game to prep for the full release of BTS World. And while you're at it, listen to "Paradise." Because why not!