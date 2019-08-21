Big Hit Entertainment

BTS Is Getting A New Show And It'll Be Like Nothing You've Seen Before

Get ready, ARMY! BTS is about to make a splash in a big way with a brand new show based on the BTS Universe.

Big Hit Entertainment held a presentation on Wednesday (August 21) to discuss the band's future business direction. With co-CEOs Bang Shi Hyuk and Yoon Seoj Joon in attendance in addition to beNX present Seo Woo Seok, a very exciting announcement took place there. A drama set in the BTS Universe is in the works from a "famous Korean production studio."

"The goal is to launch it in the latter half of 2020," Big Hit confirmed. While the show will follow "seven boys who meet for the first time in the BTS Universe," however, the band members themselves will not be acting in the drama. Instead, actors will be sought out to play their roles. That's just about all the details that were shared about the upcoming production, but it's enough to get us wondering what exactly the story will be about and how closely it might follow the guys' real-life origin story.

The mobile app BTS World explored BTS Universe possibilities where you became BTS's manager and brought together the fledging members to become the superstar group they are today. It would certainly be interesting to see something of a similar tale being told through this drama series. We'll have to keep an eye out for additional details as they emerge.

Recently, BTS joined forces with Unicef for a touching anti-bullying video after announcing a big-screen movie hit with Bring the Soul: The Movie. Big Hit announced during Wednesday's event that more BTS works would be coming in the future as well, including more webtoons, novels, games, animations, comics, and more. They're planning on doing the same for other artists in the K-pop world in addition to BTS as well.

Get ready, ARMY! It'll be time to binge-watch as soon as we can get our hands on this upcoming series.