BTS Is Coming Back To The Big Screen With Bring The Soul: The Movie

Big Hit Entertainment

Get ready, ARMY. BTS is headed back to the big screen this summer with their latest feature film Bring the Soul: The Movie.

The massively popular K-pop stars are coming back for their third film, which comes hot on the heels of 2018's Burn the Stage: The Movie. Given that it ended up becoming the highest-grossing global cinema release of all time, Bring the Soul is poised to do just as well.

This film entry will find BTS following the final concert of their Europe tour hanging out on a rooftop in Paris. They'll bring fans into their world with "intimate group discussions" interspersed with concert footage recorded throughout the tour as well as stories from their experiences on tour.

"Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for Bring The Soul: The Movie, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark Love Yourself tour," said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby. "The ARMY are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide."

It sounds like BTS fans around the world will want to make sure they save the date, clear their schedules for the movie's release, and get ready to start refreshing to nab tickets when they drop. As you're likely well aware as an ARMY, it can be notoriously difficult to score things like this when the release is limited as it is.

You can lock in your order from the movie's official website beginning on July 3...as long as the site's still up, anyway. Until then, you can kill time with the group's new mobile game release BTS World, which puts you in the driver's seat as BTS's fledgling manager, straight from Big Hit Entertainment.