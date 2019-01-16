Challenge Veterans And Prospects: Meet The War Of The Worlds Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it on The Challenge. And when the hit MTV competition series returns for Season 33 on February 6, a group of fearless competitors who have been down this road before and new players from around the globe will shape the War of the World game. The men and women are here for all of the glory -- and it's going to be the grittiest adventure ever.

Read more about the Veterans (some making their triumphant return after years away from the cutthroat environments) and Prospects (many of them from across the pond) below, share your early favorites and do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Wednesday, February 6.

VETERANS (MEN)

CT 15th Season: 7 Finals, 2 Wins With 15 years of Challenge experience under his belt, nobody knows the game quite like CT. No stranger to confrontation, his short fuse was once his Achilles heel, getting him kicked off of multiple Challenges. Now a newlywed and a father, CT has come a long way from his wild past – but his competitive spirit hasn’t waned. This season, he returns to the game hoping to bring home the money to support his new family. Will his Veteran savviness keep him a step ahead of the less-seasoned competition, or will his legendary status plant a massive target on his back?

Hunter 4th Season: 1 Final, 1 Win The Are You The One? vet was crowned co-winner of last season’s Final Reckoning. Unfortunately, he found himself on the receiving end of one of the biggest moves in Challenge history when his partner Ashley M elected to take the entire million dollar earnings for herself. As a result, Hunter was left empty handed and emotionally devastated. He returns to the game eager for a second chance to win some big money. Hunter’s greatest obstacle this season may be putting the recent past – and associated personal baggage – behind him and rediscovering his competitive fire.

Johnny Bananas 18th Season: 8 Finals, 6 Wins Johnny Bananas is true Challenge royalty, with 17 seasons and 6 wins under his belt – including his infamous Rivals III victory, in which he opted to take the entire $275K prize rather than split it with his partner Sarah. Notably, he hasn’t made it to a final since then, though that may be more a testament to his ever-expanding list of enemies. After a brutal backstabbing sent him into an elimination upset in Vendettas, Bananas made it to the cusp of the finals in Final Reckoning, only to be knocked out of the game by former flame Natalie. His ultimate focus is on returning to the winner’s circle and reaffirming his status as Challenge GOAT. In a game filled with enemies and hungry young upstarts gunning for his crown, this season may be Bananas’ greatest test yet.

Kyle 3rd Season: 1 Final Geordie Shore export Kyle has quickly made an imprint on The Challenge franchise with just two seasons under his belt. However, last season, his game quickly turned tumultuous after hooking up with cast members Faith and Ashley M at the expense of his ex Cara Maria’s feelings. This caused an onslaught of drama that distracted from his game and created a rift between him and his partner Brad. He also formed a rivalry with rookie Paulie, who he targeted incessantly after seeing him become the new object of Cara’s affections. Will Kyle be able to put his bachelor ways aside this season to focus on making it to the finals again?

Leroy 10th Season: 3 Finals This season marks Leroy’s 10th overall, making it more crucial than ever for him to collect his first win and manifest his dream of buying a house. Unfortunately for Leroy, his close-knit friendship with Johnny Bananas has often planted a target on his back, and his status as one of the more intimidating Veterans might inspire some of the younger, hungrier competitors to come for him early. He also enters the house in a complicated relationship with fellow competitor Kam. Will the usually cool and collected Leroy be able to put aside his romantic concerns and focus on the game at hand?

Paulie 2nd Season: 1 Final Paulie entered his rookie season of Final Reckoning guns blazing and quickly became a target in the eyes of Kyle after flirting with his ex, Cara Maria. Now he and Cara are officially a power couple, but with Kyle in the house as well, it seems likely that the chaotic drama of this love triangle is just getting started. After coming up short in the final of his debut season, will the notoriously hotheaded Paulie be able to keep his hatred toward his romantic rival in check and commit himself to not just making it back to the final but winning it this season?

Wes 11th Season: 4 Finals, 2 Wins Wes has come a long was since The Real World: Austin and has established himself as a Challenge legend. After a four-season hiatus, this newly married entrepreneur makes his return as one of the strongest competitors the game has seen, having won two seasons and boasting an impressive 13 elimination wins. Wes has gained a reputation as a fearless competitor with a well-calculated social game, but will he be able to adapt to the new Challenge gameplay after being gone for four seasons? His longstanding rivalry with Bananas has especially impacted both of their games in previous seasons, and with neither one willing to let bygones be bygones, it is sure to put the “war” in Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Zach 8th Season: 3 Finals, 1 Win This Real World: San Diego alum is back after a troubled journey on Final Reckoning involving constant feuding with his partner Amanda. This season, Zach returns alongside his girlfriend Jenna, hopeful that the two can make it deep in the game together. Unfortunately for the happy couple, Amanda has long been threatening to drop a “massive bomb” about their relationship. Is it all bluster, or does his nemesis really hold the tea that can scorch Zach’s chance at big money?

VETERANS – WOMEN

Amanda 5th Season: 0 Finals The self-proclaimed “pop-off queen” is no stranger to drama and carries a boatload of rivals coming into this season. On Final Reckoning, Amanda consistently butted heads with her partner Zach, for, among other things, having started a nasty rumor about Zach’s girlfriend Jenna. Her ongoing rivalry with Cara Maria is yet to be resolved after an explosive argument last season ruined any chance of a relationship between the two. With so many enemies in the house, Amanda will be forced to rely on her only ally…her Rookie partner. Will she be able to manage the cooperation that eluded her last season?

Ashley M 5th Season: 2 Finals, 2 Wins The reigning Challenge champion returns to the competition after cementing her place in Challenge infamy by keeping the $1,000,000 Final Reckoning prize for herself (meaning nothing for her partner Hunter) and then mockingly throwing a dollar bill at him during the reunion. Having vaulted into the top spot as the highest all-time Challenge money winner, Ashley M has proven she can compete with the best of them. After making such a big move, will her status as Challenge villain make her an easy target for the rest of the house?

Cara Maria 13th Season: 7 Finals, 2 Wins Cara Maria has established herself as a Challenge queen-pin, racking up an impressive seven final appearances and two wins. She now returns to War of the Worlds with the goal of securing her third win, citing her pride as her biggest motivation. After a season marked by romantic entanglements and petty feuds, Cara Maria is especially determined to triumph over all the drama, return to her winning ways and remind everyone why she is arguably one of the best players to ever step foot in the game.

Da’Vonne 2nd Season: 0 Finals Fresh off an impressive Rookie season, this larger-than-life Big Brother alum and single mom is back with hopes of securing a check for her four-year-old daughter, who she cites as her biggest motivational push. On Final Reckoning, Da’Vonne utilized an under-the-radar strategy but did not hesitate to stand up for herself against anyone who threatened or mistreated her. Coming into this season, she will again look to her reputation as a master schemer to stay afloat and make it to the end.

Jenna 7th Season: 3 Finals Since her debut on Real World: Ex-Plosion, Jenna has had a highly successful run over the course of six seasons on The Challenge, making three finals and only losing one elimination round in the process. However, her last experience on Final Reckoning proved to be unlucky, as she was purged to the Redemption House after a poor performance in the first challenge. Jenna returns to the game eager to redeem herself and excited to play alongside her boyfriend Zach and best friend Nany. However, with her unresolved feud with Amanda still lingering, Jenna will need to watch her back or step up and make a power move herself if she hopes to make it to the end again.

Kam 3rd Season: 1 Final Also known as "Killer Kam" and "Queen Kam," this outspoken Are You The One? cast member boasts an impressive elimination record and reputation for making major power moves, including tricking the entire house to rig a vote on Final Reckoning. Despite the impressive maneuvering, Kam’s constant scheming may have created a bigger target on her back coming into this season. Though typically a competitor who remains focused squarely on the game, Kam heads into Season 33 on uncertain terms with one-time boo Leroy. Will their romantic drama threaten to distract Kam from her goal of Challenge victory?

Nany 7th Season: 1 Final Making her long-awaited return after a four-season hiatus, Nany has since become a licensed medical aesthetician and recently ended a long-term relationship. With her a newfound confidence, she returns to the game more eager than ever to make it back to the finals and win money to secure financial stability for her future. After being absent from the game for several years, Nany will have to quickly find her footing among the social dynamics she’s missed out on. As a newly single woman, she may have her eye on more than just the game.

Natalie N 3rd Season: 1 Final Despite her claims of playing a “clean” and “honest” game, Natalie N has made her fair share of shady moves, earning her the reputation of a snake from many of her rivals. This time around, she’s more determined than ever to win and take care of her family in Venezuela. With renewed confidence, she hopes to make it far without resorting to playing dirty, but who knows how long those intentions will hold up?

PROSPECTS – MEN

Alan Appeared on: Various telenovelas For the Mexican-born Alan, competing on The Challenge is about more than just the money. The Spanish-language soap opera star hopes to represent his country on an international stage. As a former Mexican basketball star and fitness model, Alan is sure to be a formidable competitor when it comes to athletic challenges, but will he be able to summon the mental and physical toughness to hold his own against so many Challenge greats?

Ashley C Appeared on: Ex On The Beach UK, Just Tattoo of Us, Celebrity Sex Pod A former British soccer player, Ashley C boasts a fearsome physical presence as well as the teamwork skills to take him far in this game. Socially, the self-proclaimed “ladies’ man” should have no problem making allies with his female competitors in the Challenge house. Unfortunately, it will take more than just charm to walk away with a win; Ashley C has proven himself no stranger to drama. Not lacking any confidence or strength, he is prepared to “destroy everything in sight.” Will his competitive nature and fierce temper take him to victory or infuriate his housemates and put an early target on his back?

Bear Appeared on: Geordie Shore, Just Tattoo of Us, Big Brother UK, Shipwrecked This cheeky Brit is sure to ruffle a few feathers (like he did on Big Brother UK). Outspoken, charismatic, and extremely flirtatious, Bear is sure to have his eyes on one or more female Challengers. When it comes to the game itself, Bear may not be the most focused competitor, but he hopes his humor and charm will help him stay off the chopping block. Unfortunately, Bear’s tendency to stir the pot could gain him plenty of enemies early on. More importantly, will a competitive Veteran partner be willing to put up with his mischief and party-first attitude?

Chase Appeared on: The Bachelorette, Ex On The Beach On The Bachelorette, Chase was the sweet, sensitive guy who got dumped in the Fantasy Suite. On Ex On the Beach, he gained a reputation as a player and douchebag. Now, his Challenge debut will show the world what kind of competitor he can be. A former hockey player and current director of communications, Chase is certain he has both the physical and social skillsets to take him all the way to the end. Will he be able to keep his eyes on the prize, or will a certain Veteran’s allure pull him off his game?

Gus Appeared on: MTV Floribama Shore Charmer Gus makes his Challenge debut after two seasons getting down and dirty on Floribama Shore. The native Floridian may pride himself on his gentlemanly manners, but when fists start flying, he has a tendency to wind up in the middle of things. Though a working model seeking a career in entertainment, Gus is no mere pretty boy. He was kicked out of his house at 17 and had to learn to toughen up fast. Coming into the game with no previous Challenge experience, he’ll have to learn fast who to watch out for and who he can trust.

Joao Paulo “JP” Appeared on: Ex On The Beach Brazil A former star on Ex On The Beach Brazil, JP is looking forward to competing in the hopes of winning enough money to get married. Back home, JP works as a model and was even crowned Mr. Brazil, but don’t be fooled – this Brazilian is much more than just a pretty face. In fact, he holds a degree in energy engineering and is ready use both brains and brawn to make a name for himself on The Challenge. With limited knowledge of the game, he’ll have to rely on a savvy Veteran partner to help steer him to the Finals.

Josh Appeared on: Big Brother 19 The Big Brother 19 winner joins The Challenge motivated to notch another win. A divisive Big Brother houseguest on his original season, Josh is most remembered for his numerous heated arguments as well as infamously banging pots and pans around the house in order to “mentally break” his enemies. The Miami native is extremely competitive and will do anything it takes to get a leg up on the competition. Will he wind up rubbing his fellow Challengers the wrong way or be able to settle in and play the sort of shrewd game that took him to the top in Big Brother?

Theo Appeared on: Love Island A born competitor, Theo previously represented England as a member of its national track team. Looking for a new pursuit, Theo decided to try his luck on the U.K. show Love Island in 2017 and gained a major following. Now he brings his formidable athletic talents to The Challenge in the hope of winning enough money to buy a house. Despite his athletic experience, he recognizes that The Challenge is a whole different sort of competition. As someone never afraid to speak his mind, Theo runs the risk of offending any number of housemates and planting an instant target on his back.

Turabi “Turbo" Appeared on: Survivor Turkey, Survivor Turkey All Stars Accurately nicknamed “Turbo,” this MMA fighter/dancer made a name for himself as a dominating force on Survivor Turkey, which he won twice. Turbo is certain to be one of the most intimidating physical performers The Challenge has ever seen and will let nothing stand in the way of him taking home top prize. On the flip side, his relentless commitment to victory may impact his ability to work alongside even the most competitive Veteran partner. Can anyone manage to live up to Turbo’s intensity, or will it be his downfall?

PROSPECTS – WOMEN