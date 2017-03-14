Challenge Couple Jenna And Zach Are No Longer Exes

Jenna Compono

Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono met while they were competing on The Challenge with their exes, and a romance blossomed between the two. And while they were also exes for a period of time (they broke up after Rivals 3), that is no longer the pair's relationship status.

"Love isn’t practical. It isn’t meant to be easy," three-time finalist Jenna captioned the Instagram image above. "It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor in the most convenient. It might pair you with someone you might never have expected. It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles. But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love. It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you."

And Jenna -- who most recently appeared on Champs vs. Stars Season 2 with her current beau and had to leave prematurely following a foot fracture -- is opening up to MTV News about how that experience changed their bond.

"Zach and I got back together immediately after Champs vs Stars," she revealed. "Being that we met on The Challenge years ago, whenever we film together it brings back memories, which brings us even closer."

And since her Instagram post was all about love, what does she love about Zach?

"There are many many things I love about Zach," she stated. "What I love most is that no matter where we are in life, I know he’s always got my back just like I will always have his. I can always count on him to make me laugh and we are able to be ourselves around each-other. He’s just my favorite person."

As for the future, the two are "happy" -- and "plan on being together in the long run."

And speaking of the special series, watch Zach and Jenna during their appearance in the clip below.