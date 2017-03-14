It Was A Real World: Austin Reunion At Wes Bergmann's Wedding

Wes Bergmann

Wes Bergmann "stopped being polite" back in 2005 when he was on Real World: Austin. And fittingly, his MTV roomies were by his side during one of the most important days of his life.

The Duel and Rivals 2 winner said "I do" to Amanda Hornick on Friday, June 1 -- and the guest list featured Austin alums (and fellow Challenge competitors) Rachel, Melinda, Lacey and Nehemiah as well as Champs vs. Stars cohort Devin. Looking sharp, everyone.

"My favorite part of the wedding was the vows," newlywed Wes -- who popped the question in September 2016 at a Royals baseball game -- shared with MTV News. "They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity."

And what are the honeymoon plans? Trademark Wes divulged that he intends to "go on the next Challenge and f**ck some people up."

RIP groupie drawer -- and congrats to Wes and Amanda! Be sure to offer your well wishes to the brand-new husband and wife in the comments