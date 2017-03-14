Challenge Legend Chris 'CT' Tamburello Is Married

MTV

Find out which of his fellow MTV competitors were in attendance

Chris "CT" Tamburello is about to "get this party going" -- as a married man!

The MTV legend -- who made his network debut back in 2003 on Real World: Paris and has appeared on The Challenge for the past fourteen years -- and Lili Solares said "I do" in front of family and friends in Florida on Saturday (September 8), MTV News can reveal. Cheers to the champion and his wife!

The couple -- who met more than three years ago -- share a two-and-a-half-year-old son CJ, and the little guy was at his parents' special day. The groom's fellow MTV competitors -- Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski, Leroy Garrett, Shane Landrum, Tony Raines and Wes Bergmann -- were on hand to witness CT become a husband (fortunately, the Rivals 2 partners did not dine on "chunky" soup, and the Inferno opponents did not eat massive amounts of cookies and milk). From hard-fought competitions, elimination rounds and sweet victories -- to a special wedding!

Be sure to offer your congratulatory messages to the brand-new Mr. and Mrs. Tamburello -- and catch the newlywed this Tuesday on Final Reckoning at 9/8c.