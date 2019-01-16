The Challenge Will Reignite A War Of The Worlds

It's going to be a whole new world when The Challenge returns.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds, premiering on February 6, will feature iconic veterans facing off with eager new prospects from around the globe in the grittiest, most hardcore season ever. Challenge legends will team up with rookie reality titans from franchises including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior as well as international stars across MTV’s global family including Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and MTV Floribama Shore -- and they'll battle together for their share of a $1 million prize. Mad Max style (peep the first look below).

So "who will survive?" Take a look at the competitors -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Wednesday, February 6.

THE VETERANS:

Amanda Garcia – 5th Challenge

Twitter: @MTV_AmandaG, Instagram: @mtv_amanda

Ashley Mitchell – 4th Challenge

Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke, Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke

Cara Maria Sorbello – 13th Challenge

Twitter: @CaraMariaMTV, Instagram: @misscaramaria

CT Tamburello – 15th Challenge

Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT, Instagram: @_famous4nothing

Da’Vonne Rogers – 2nd Challenge

Twitter: @DayDaVonne_ , Instagram: @davonnedianne_

Hunter Barfield – 4th Challenge

Twitter: @hbarfield13, Instagram: @mtvhunter

Jenna Compono – 7th Challenge

Twitter: @JennaCompono, Instagram: @JennaCompono

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 18th Challenge

Twitter: @johnnybananas, Instagram: @realjohnnybananas

Kam Williams – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @iamkamiam_, Instagram: @iamkamiam_

Kyle Christie – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @KyleCGShore, Instagram: @KyleCGShore

Leroy Garrett – 10th Challenge

Twitter: @bruce_lee85, Instagram: @royleethebarber

Nany Gonzalez– 6th Challenge

Instagram: @nanycarmen

Natalie Negrotti – 3rd Challenge

Twitter: @natalianegrotti, Instagram: @natalienegrotti

Paulie Calafiore – 2nd Challenge

Twitter: @paulcalafiore_, Instagram: @paulcalafiore_

Wes Bergmann – 11th Challenge

Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann

Zach Nichols – 8th Challenge

Twitter: @ZNichols15, Instagram: @zachnichols15

THE PROSPECTS:

Alan Valdez – Telemundo personality

Instagram: @alanvaldezofficial

Ashley Cain – Ex on the Beach UK

Twitter: @mrashleycain, Instagram: @mrasleycain

Chase Mcnary – The Bachelorette

Twitter: @cbmcnary, Instagram: @chase_brody_mcnary

Dee Nguyen – Geordie Shore

Instagram: @deenguyen

Georgia Harrison – Love Island

Twitter: @georgiaharisonx, Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison

Gus Smyrnios – MTV Floribama Shore

Twitter: @gussmyrnios, Instagram: @guscalebsmyrnios

Joao Paulo Andrade – Ex On The Beach Brazil

Instagram: @brjotape

Josh Martinez – Big Brother

Twitter: @joshmbb19, Instagram: @josh_martinez_

Julia Nolan – Big Brother

Twitter: @julianolan_, Instagram: @julianolan

Liz Nolan – Big Brother

Twitter: _liznolan, Instagram: @liznolan

Mattie Lynn Breaux – Party Down South

Twitter: @mattielbreaux, Instagram: @mattielynnbreaux

Morgan Willett – Big Brother

Twitter: @morgan_willett, Instagram: @morganleighwillett

Natalie Duran – American Ninja Warrior

Twitter: @ninja_natalie, Instagram: @ninja_natalie

Shaleen Sutherland – Bachelor Canada

Twitter: @ssutherland03, Instagram: @shaleensutherland

Stephen Bear – Geordie Shore

Twitter: @stephen_bear, Instagram: @stevie_bear

Theo Campbell – Love Island

Twitter: @theo_campbell91, Instagram: @theo_campbell91

Turabi Camkiran – Survivor Turkey

Twitter: @turabicamkiran, Instagram: @turabi

Zahida Allen – Ex on the Beach

Twitter: @xzahida, Instagram: @xzahida