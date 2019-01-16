The Challenge Will Reignite A War Of The Worlds

It's going to be a whole new world when The Challenge returns.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds, premiering on February 6, will feature iconic veterans facing off with eager new prospects from around the globe in the grittiest, most hardcore season ever. Challenge legends will team up with rookie reality titans from franchises including The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior as well as international stars across MTV’s global family including Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and MTV Floribama Shore -- and they'll battle together for their share of a $1 million prize. Mad Max style (peep the first look below).
So "who will survive?" Take a look at the competitors -- and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Wednesday, February 6.
THE VETERANS:
Amanda Garcia – 5th Challenge
Twitter: @MTV_AmandaG, Instagram: @mtv_amanda
Ashley Mitchell – 4th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke, Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke
Cara Maria Sorbello – 13th Challenge
Twitter: @CaraMariaMTV, Instagram: @misscaramaria
CT Tamburello – 15th Challenge
Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT, Instagram: @_famous4nothing
Da’Vonne Rogers – 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @DayDaVonne_ , Instagram: @davonnedianne_
Hunter Barfield – 4th Challenge
Twitter: @hbarfield13, Instagram: @mtvhunter
Jenna Compono – 7th Challenge
Twitter: @JennaCompono, Instagram: @JennaCompono
Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio – 18th Challenge
Twitter: @johnnybananas, Instagram: @realjohnnybananas
Kam Williams – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @iamkamiam_, Instagram: @iamkamiam_
Kyle Christie – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @KyleCGShore, Instagram: @KyleCGShore
Leroy Garrett – 10th Challenge
Twitter: @bruce_lee85, Instagram: @royleethebarber
Nany Gonzalez– 6th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Natalie Negrotti – 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @natalianegrotti, Instagram: @natalienegrotti
Paulie Calafiore – 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @paulcalafiore_, Instagram: @paulcalafiore_
Wes Bergmann – 11th Challenge
Twitter: @westonbergmann, Instagram: @westonbergmann
Zach Nichols – 8th Challenge
Twitter: @ZNichols15, Instagram: @zachnichols15
THE PROSPECTS:
Alan Valdez – Telemundo personality
Instagram: @alanvaldezofficial
Ashley Cain – Ex on the Beach UK
Twitter: @mrashleycain, Instagram: @mrasleycain
Chase Mcnary – The Bachelorette
Twitter: @cbmcnary, Instagram: @chase_brody_mcnary
Dee Nguyen – Geordie Shore
Instagram: @deenguyen
Georgia Harrison – Love Island
Twitter: @georgiaharisonx, Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison
Gus Smyrnios – MTV Floribama Shore
Twitter: @gussmyrnios, Instagram: @guscalebsmyrnios
Joao Paulo Andrade – Ex On The Beach Brazil
Instagram: @brjotape
Josh Martinez – Big Brother
Twitter: @joshmbb19, Instagram: @josh_martinez_
Julia Nolan – Big Brother
Twitter: @julianolan_, Instagram: @julianolan
Liz Nolan – Big Brother
Twitter: _liznolan, Instagram: @liznolan
Mattie Lynn Breaux – Party Down South
Twitter: @mattielbreaux, Instagram: @mattielynnbreaux
Morgan Willett – Big Brother
Twitter: @morgan_willett, Instagram: @morganleighwillett
Natalie Duran – American Ninja Warrior
Twitter: @ninja_natalie, Instagram: @ninja_natalie
Shaleen Sutherland – Bachelor Canada
Twitter: @ssutherland03, Instagram: @shaleensutherland
Stephen Bear – Geordie Shore
Twitter: @stephen_bear, Instagram: @stevie_bear
Theo Campbell – Love Island
Twitter: @theo_campbell91, Instagram: @theo_campbell91
Turabi Camkiran – Survivor Turkey
Twitter: @turabicamkiran, Instagram: @turabi
Zahida Allen – Ex on the Beach
Twitter: @xzahida, Instagram: @xzahida