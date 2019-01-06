Getty Images/WireImage

Gold, Leopard, And A Glittery Harness: All The Must-See Looks On The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hollywood was in full force for the first major red carpet of 2019: the Golden Globes. With nominees from the best movies and TV shows of the year, it's time to see the biggest stars from both arenas mix and mingle.

From Lili Reinhart's fiery red gown to Timothée Chalamet's unforgettable harness, here are all of the night's must-see looks.