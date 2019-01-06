Getty Images/WireImage

Gold, Leopard, And A Glittery Harness: All The Must-See Looks On The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Here's what the stars wore

Hollywood was in full force for the first major red carpet of 2019: the Golden Globes. With nominees from the best movies and TV shows of the year, it's time to see the biggest stars from both arenas mix and mingle.

From Lili Reinhart's fiery red gown to Timothée Chalamet's unforgettable harness, here are all of the night's must-see looks.

  • Lili Reinhart
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The focal point of the Riverdale star's look wasn't her dramatic red eye makeup or matching gown — it was her smiley vibe! Lili beamed as she showed off the front and back of her flowing ruffled dress.

  • Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    It looks like Eighth Grade's star and director have graduated from middle school. Elsie looked very professional in head-to-toe red velvet, while Bo looked suave in all black.

  • Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, and Danai Gurira
    Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    Wakanda forever! The Black Panther co-stars made sure to strike a pose together on the carpet to celebrate the Best Motion Picture nominee.

  • Lady Gaga
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The A Star Is Born star twinkled in periwinkle, and true to form, she dyed her hair to match!

  • Constance Wu
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The Crazy Rich Asians star happily represented the Best Motion Picture nominee in a nude gown with a long orange bow.

  • Anne Hathaway
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The actress tapped into her animal instincts in a sassy leopard-print look.

  • Timothée Chalamet
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    Hello, fashion! Rather than wear a traditional jacket, Timothée topped his look with a glimmering harness.

  • Lucy Boynton
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The Bohemian Rhapsody actress rocked a full-gold look as she walked the carpet solo.

  • Janelle Monae
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The singer and actor looked like royalty in an armor-inspired look with a shining gold topper.

  • Rachel Brosnahan
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shined in yellow one year after winning her first Golden Globe.

  • Alison Brie and Dave Franco
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The GLOW nominee elegantly posed in a custom gown alongside her tuxedo-clad husband.

  • Darren Criss
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story lead wore a printed tuxedo jacket to mark his first Golden Globe nomination.

  • Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The power couple headed into the Globes arm-in-arm to celebrate Emily's nomination for her work in Mary Poppins Returns.

  • Cody Fern
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

    The American Horror Story: Apocalypse antichrist went full model for the Golden Globes. Cody, with freshly darkened locks, led with his cheekbones in an all-black ensemble and smokey eye.

  • Emma Stone
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    And the award for happiest person on the red carpet goes to... Emma Stone! Looking relaxed in a scaly gown, The Favourite actress prepared to celebrate her film's five nominations.

  • Saoirse Ronan
    Steve Granitz/WireImage

    The actress paired a sleek hairstyle and bold earrings with a shimmering dress that appears to be made of tiny chains.