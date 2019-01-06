Gold, Leopard, And A Glittery Harness: All The Must-See Looks On The 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Hollywood was in full force for the first major red carpet of 2019: the Golden Globes. With nominees from the best movies and TV shows of the year, it's time to see the biggest stars from both arenas mix and mingle.
From Lili Reinhart's fiery red gown to Timothée Chalamet's unforgettable harness, here are all of the night's must-see looks.
-
Lili ReinhartSteve Granitz/WireImage
The focal point of the Riverdale star's look wasn't her dramatic red eye makeup or matching gown — it was her smiley vibe! Lili beamed as she showed off the front and back of her flowing ruffled dress.
-
Elsie Fisher and Bo BurnhamSteve Granitz/WireImage
It looks like Eighth Grade's star and director have graduated from middle school. Elsie looked very professional in head-to-toe red velvet, while Bo looked suave in all black.
-
Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, and Danai GuriraTodd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Wakanda forever! The Black Panther co-stars made sure to strike a pose together on the carpet to celebrate the Best Motion Picture nominee.
-
Lady GagaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
The A Star Is Born star twinkled in periwinkle, and true to form, she dyed her hair to match!
-
Constance WuJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Crazy Rich Asians star happily represented the Best Motion Picture nominee in a nude gown with a long orange bow.
-
Anne HathawayFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress tapped into her animal instincts in a sassy leopard-print look.
-
Timothée ChalametSteve Granitz/WireImage
Hello, fashion! Rather than wear a traditional jacket, Timothée topped his look with a glimmering harness.
-
Lucy BoyntonJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Bohemian Rhapsody actress rocked a full-gold look as she walked the carpet solo.
-
Janelle MonaeFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
The singer and actor looked like royalty in an armor-inspired look with a shining gold topper.
-
Rachel BrosnahanJon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shined in yellow one year after winning her first Golden Globe.
-
Alison Brie and Dave FrancoFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
The GLOW nominee elegantly posed in a custom gown alongside her tuxedo-clad husband.
-
Darren CrissSteve Granitz/WireImage
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story lead wore a printed tuxedo jacket to mark his first Golden Globe nomination.
-
Emily Blunt and John KrasinskiSteve Granitz/WireImage
The power couple headed into the Globes arm-in-arm to celebrate Emily's nomination for her work in Mary Poppins Returns.
-
Cody FernKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The American Horror Story: Apocalypse antichrist went full model for the Golden Globes. Cody, with freshly darkened locks, led with his cheekbones in an all-black ensemble and smokey eye.
-
Emma StoneSteve Granitz/WireImage
And the award for happiest person on the red carpet goes to... Emma Stone! Looking relaxed in a scaly gown, The Favourite actress prepared to celebrate her film's five nominations.
-
Saoirse RonanSteve Granitz/WireImage
The actress paired a sleek hairstyle and bold earrings with a shimmering dress that appears to be made of tiny chains.