Getty Images

You will not find this dress in Betty's closet

Lili Reinhart Channels Her Inner Cheryl Blossom At The 2019 Golden Globes

Lili Reinhart may play an occasional River Vixen on the CW's Riverdale, but on Sunday night (January 6), the 22-year-old wowed on her first Golden Globes red carpet in a sheer tulle dress that I'm convinced came straight out of Cheryl Blossom's closet.

Just look at this radiant Khyeli Couture red tulle gown:

Getty Images

And this smokey eye and these diamond earrings are truly fit for a Serpent Queen — or Dark Betty, depending on the day. The slicked-back hair, however, is signature Betty Cooper.

Getty Images

Reinhart walked the carpet solo and confident. It's honestly hard to believe that this is her first Golden Globes; she's got her red-carpet smolder on lock. Not to mention, she's perfected the moody eyebrow quirk.

Getty Images

Maybe Betty will take a few notes for prom. We love watching Jughead Jones sweat!