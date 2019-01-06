Lili Reinhart Channels Her Inner Cheryl Blossom At The 2019 Golden Globes

Lili Reinhart may play an occasional River Vixen on the CW's Riverdale, but on Sunday night (January 6), the 22-year-old wowed on her first Golden Globes red carpet in a sheer tulle dress that I'm convinced came straight out of Cheryl Blossom's closet.
Just look at this radiant Khyeli Couture red tulle gown:
And this smokey eye and these diamond earrings are truly fit for a Serpent Queen — or Dark Betty, depending on the day. The slicked-back hair, however, is signature Betty Cooper.
Reinhart walked the carpet solo and confident. It's honestly hard to believe that this is her first Golden Globes; she's got her red-carpet smolder on lock. Not to mention, she's perfected the moody eyebrow quirk.
Maybe Betty will take a few notes for prom. We love watching Jughead Jones sweat!