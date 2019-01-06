Getty Images

Lady Gaga's Golden Globes Dress Was So Long, It Took Two People To Carry It

There can be 100 people on the Golden Globes red carpet, but it only takes two to lift the train of Lady Gaga's dress.

The A Star Is Born leading lady showed up to Sunday's (January 6) red carpet looking like Cinderella... if Cinderella rocked blue ombré hair and tattoos. Her icy tresses, tied into a neat top bun, perfectly matched her custom Valentino gown, which has to be seen to be believed.

Getty Images

Yep, that train is longer than that bonkers note in "Shallow" — and it required not one, but two people to carry it. Totally casual.

Interestingly enough, Gaga's dress may be an homage to Judy Garland's lavender look in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. Check out a side-by-side look, per Glamour UK.

A Star Is Born boasts five nominations at the Globes in major categories like Best Original Song, Best Director, Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, and Best Motion Picture - Drama. Gaga also has her own nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. It's a BIG night for the periwinkle-clad princess, and she definitely dressed for it.