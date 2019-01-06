Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is back with a vengeance. Last year's awards season heartthrob had the AUDACITY to show up to the 2019 Golden Globes in sparkly harness from Louis Vuitton, and I honestly don't know how we're all just expected to sit and watch the ceremony now when this bedazzled prince is stealing our hearts.

He is glowing.

Getty Images

Last year, Chalamet said he prefers not to work with a stylist because he's having too much fun with fashion. Case in point: this look. Black on black on black — and sparkle!

The 23-year-old is nominated for his emotionally devastating supporting role in Beautiful Boy, a film that saw the young Oscar nominee playing a teen drug addict. The supporting category is perhaps the most stacked at this year's Globes — Timmy's up against Sam Rockwell (Vice), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) — but with this ensemble, it's clear that the Call Me By Your Name star has already won the night, with or without a Globe.

And this is only the beginning of Timmy season. The actor will most likely ride this momentum to Oscar night in February. His royal Netflix drama The King will premiere later this year, and he'll close out 2019 with one of the most anticipated movies: Greta Gerwig's Little Women, which he's currently filming — and I'm personally very grateful for his gorgeous Laurie locks.