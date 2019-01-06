Getty Images

Elsie Fisher's Golden Globes Suit Is, In Fact, Very 'Gucci'

The 'Eighth Grade' breakout star stuns in red velvet

Elsie Fisher made her Golden Globes debut on Sunday (January 6), and — as her Eighth Grade character Kayla Day might say — it was "gucci!"

The 15-year-old actress matched the carpet in a red velvet suit by Kenzo, complete with a red belt, red purse, and velvet lace-up booties. Sometimes monochrome is just the way to go, and it seems her Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham agreed — he got suited up in his own all-black ensemble.

Getty Images

Fisher is enjoying a packed awards season thanks to her breakout role in Burnham's lauded feature directorial debut. She turned in one of the year's most honest performances as the anxiety-addled middle schooler Kayla, whose physical quirks and general awkwardness were all-too-familiar for anyone who struggled through middle school (a.k.a., probably all of us).

In real life, though, Fisher is proving herself a confident style queen, as red carpet appearances like this one prove. And with a coveted nomination under her belt — for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy — the night is hers to rule. So very gucci!