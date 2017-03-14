Charli XCX Throws A Sleek Solo Party In ‘5 In The Morning’ Video

YouTube

After recently lending her star power to a handful of features — Rita Ora's "Girls," Lil Xan's "Moonlight," and Tove Lo's "Bitches" — Charli XCX is back on her all-hours solo grind.

On Wednesday (June 27), the British pop star took a break from Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour to release a video for her new flex anthem "5 in the Morning." Directed by previous Charli collaborators Bradley & Pablo, the vid puts her magnetic presence front and center. There are no props, no special effects, and no co-stars — just Charli serving looks inside a spectacularly lit warehouse while talking up her work ethic: "I ain't even stoppin' / It's 5 in the morning, I'm so devoted."

Last month, Charli warned fans on Twitter, "you're gonna be so fucking sick of me" after vowing to "release a lot of music this year and a lot of videos." "5 in the Morning" makes good on that promise, but it sounds like there's much, much more to come. Keep your eyes peeled, Angels!